Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) shares rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 956,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,902,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coal producer to repurchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

