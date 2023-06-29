Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

