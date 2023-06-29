Peak Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

CNQ opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

