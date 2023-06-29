Peak Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $321.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.90 and a 52 week high of $326.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

