Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

UNP stock opened at $203.10 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day moving average of $201.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

