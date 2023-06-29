PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 248.0% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN PED traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.92. 69,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.17.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PED. StockNews.com raised PEDEVCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $183,399.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $183,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600,334 shares in the company, valued at $630,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 68.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

