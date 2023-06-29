Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,041,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,568,000 after buying an additional 2,896,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $579,542 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

