Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.4% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 106,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 423,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,007. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.