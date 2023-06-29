Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PM opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

