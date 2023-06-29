Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PBAX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,838. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 94,068 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 310,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.