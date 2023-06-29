Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Raised to $71.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

PNFP traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.84. 33,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

