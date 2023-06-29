Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Down 86.7% in June

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,873. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

