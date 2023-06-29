Piper Sandler Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $450.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $409.10. 8,711,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,742,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 214.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

