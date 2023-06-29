Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Gap Down to $22.89

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $22.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 19,747 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -157.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,438,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,790,000 after acquiring an additional 344,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,401,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,448,000 after buying an additional 228,512 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

