Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTFFree Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PLRTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 7,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,773. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

(Free Report)

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc focuses on developing threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter radar imaging from airborne drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications.

See Also

