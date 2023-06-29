Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 49,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 89,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

