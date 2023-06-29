Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) vs. Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Critical Analysis

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Free Report) and Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Polymetal International and Carlyle Secured Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A Carlyle Secured Lending 43.60% 13.05% 5.57%

Risk & Volatility

Polymetal International has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polymetal International $2.89 billion 0.24 $904.00 million N/A N/A Carlyle Secured Lending $207.26 million 3.65 $85.64 million $1.51 9.85

This table compares Polymetal International and Carlyle Secured Lending’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Polymetal International has higher revenue and earnings than Carlyle Secured Lending.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Polymetal International and Carlyle Secured Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polymetal International 0 0 0 0 N/A Carlyle Secured Lending 0 2 1 0 2.33

Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than Polymetal International.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats Polymetal International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

