Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Pool by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Pool by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pool Stock Performance

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $371.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.