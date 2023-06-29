PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $53.41.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

