Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.26

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.26 and traded as high as $60.99. Powell Industries shares last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 107,051 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POWL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $29,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Powell Industries by 48.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.