Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Up 239.6% in June

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,476,000 shares, a growth of 239.6% from the May 31st total of 4,557,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 367.6 days.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.86. 18,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

