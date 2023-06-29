Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $198.12

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $198.12 and last traded at $198.10, with a volume of 7360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Primerica Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,082.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

