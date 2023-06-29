Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Update

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 458.2% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,705,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Principal Solar Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of Principal Solar stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 240,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,444. Principal Solar has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About Principal Solar
