ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.00

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 283745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

ProCook Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.88 million and a PE ratio of -444.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at ProCook Group

In other ProCook Group news, insider Daniel ONeill purchased 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £137,700 ($175,079.47). Insiders own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About ProCook Group

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

