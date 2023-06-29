Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 11,924,318 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15,267.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,002,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,924,318 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.65% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $110.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,550. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

