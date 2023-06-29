Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 34,748.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 773,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,059 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $378.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,373. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.39. The firm has a market cap of $185.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $379.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

