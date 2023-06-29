Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 646.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,336 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.82% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBJ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.17. 50,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

