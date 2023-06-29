Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) by 1,606.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,498 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 15.45% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

UGL traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 50,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,050. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

