Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 352,584 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 797.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,584 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.62% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,601,000 after buying an additional 220,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,060,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after acquiring an additional 165,939 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,060,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 212,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,003,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 330,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 951,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 232,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.95. 92,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,751. The stock has a market cap of $546.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

