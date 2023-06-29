Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 62,430.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033,375 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,143,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,818,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.