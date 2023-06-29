Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13,702.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716,762 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,484,250,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.14. 877,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,568. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

