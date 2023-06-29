Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,106,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 174,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,264. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

