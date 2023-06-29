Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,090,851 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 8,701.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,090,851 shares during the quarter. Global Partners comprises 0.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global Partners worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Partners by 73,023.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,852 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $9,035,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 692.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 103,663 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.64. 21,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,203. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Global Partners had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.609 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

