Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.00 million-$176.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.68 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

PRGS stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.88. 1,066,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,382. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 31.39%.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

