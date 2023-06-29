ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.14 and last traded at $50.23. 2,608 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

