ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0088 per share on Thursday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.26 on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

