Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $28.07

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $27.39. Prudential shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 65,270 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.56) to GBX 1,550 ($19.71) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.25) to GBX 1,850 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.25) to GBX 1,700 ($21.61) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.00.

Prudential Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

