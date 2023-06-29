Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUNG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,660.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,911.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,083,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,660.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,911.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,376 shares of company stock worth $326,319. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Pulmonx by 0.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,432,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,510,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $490.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

