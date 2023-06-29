Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 1,857.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Puma Price Performance

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Puma has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Get Puma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Puma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Puma from GBX 3,620 ($46.03) to GBX 3,180 ($40.43) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $864.25.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.