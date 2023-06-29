PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 6.7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.38. 630,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,898,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

