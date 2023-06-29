QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.56. 1,520,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.01.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

