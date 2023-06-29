Quantfury Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,537.55 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $8.06 or 0.00026397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $80.55 million and $12,537.55 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.02000535 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,857.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

