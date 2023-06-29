Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.06 and approximately $31.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

