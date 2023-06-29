QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 5.6%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) was up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 1,431,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,636,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 5.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $555,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $555,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,410.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,295 shares of company stock valued at $992,804. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in QuantumScape by 78.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.