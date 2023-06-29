Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a growth of 282.8% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.
Quinsam Capital Price Performance
Shares of QCAAF stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Quinsam Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
Quinsam Capital Company Profile
