Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.63 Per Share

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Stock Performance

LON RLE opened at GBX 29.83 ($0.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.50 million, a PE ratio of 504.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Real Estate Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.94 ($0.48).

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.37 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

