Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Free Report) traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.54. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Real Matters Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

