RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.85 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on REAL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $181.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.37.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 550.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 80.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

