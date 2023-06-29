Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) declared a jun 23 dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26.
Realty Income has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 213.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.
Realty Income Trading Down 0.0 %
O opened at $60.16 on Thursday. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.03.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
