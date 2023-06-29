Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $60.16 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.03.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

